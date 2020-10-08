Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $193.90

Oct 8th, 2020

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $193.90 and last traded at $191.59, with a volume of 2166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

