Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.27

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 1169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

Several research firms have commented on FATE. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 42,721 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.