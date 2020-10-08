Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$217.00 to C$300.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cargojet traded as high as C$200.00 and last traded at C$199.00, with a volume of 8540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$195.71.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJT. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$197.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$183.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$148.20.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.0730343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

