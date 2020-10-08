Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.18

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $53.63, with a volume of 1385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,650 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.