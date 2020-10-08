Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.12

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.12 and last traded at $115.35, with a volume of 3887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1,532.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 66,067 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

