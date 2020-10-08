Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.79

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.79 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 2268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,065,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,606,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 10,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $493,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,481,075.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,510 shares of company stock worth $2,844,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.