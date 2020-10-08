Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.96

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $60.60, with a volume of 2110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FELE. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

