Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.95

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Matson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Matson had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $524.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Matson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,451,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Matson by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.