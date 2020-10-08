Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.72

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.72 and last traded at $109.62, with a volume of 553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Benchmark cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,144 shares of company stock worth $55,660,545 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after acquiring an additional 138,209 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 52.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 437.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

