L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.51

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 4072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $303,624,000. State Street Corp raised its position in L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,112,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

