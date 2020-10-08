Sei Investments Co. Takes $155,000 Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $115,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 116.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

