Sei Investments Co. Has $158,000 Stock Position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 623.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of VCEL opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Vericel Corp has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $957.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2,116.00 and a beta of 2.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.