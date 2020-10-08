Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $358.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

