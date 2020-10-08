Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 22,173 Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,933,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,094,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 404,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. Extreme Networks, Inc has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $500.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

