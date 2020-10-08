13,331 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,331 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

HBAN stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

