Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 12,271 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

GTN opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

