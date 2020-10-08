Sei Investments Co. Invests $171,000 in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 185,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of EPRT opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

