Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of ESSA Bancorp worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 945.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 44.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.41. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ESSA Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

