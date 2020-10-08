Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 16,478 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 39.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,268 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

United States Steel stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

