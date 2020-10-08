Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 206,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 101,645 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,172,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $428.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

