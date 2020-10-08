Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,866 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,091.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,973,000 after buying an additional 6,666,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,894,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after buying an additional 2,663,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after buying an additional 1,377,086 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,115,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 770,129 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

NYSE PAA opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

