14,923 Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Heritage Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $2,489,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $2,766,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

NYSE:HRTG opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $288.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.43 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

HRTG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.