Fmr LLC Raises Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $113,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX opened at $510.23 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.88.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.