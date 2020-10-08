Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Primo Water by 132.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.57, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

