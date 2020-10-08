Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $202,000 Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,378 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

