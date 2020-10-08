Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,430 Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXFD. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

OXFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. Research analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

