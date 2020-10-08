Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774,417 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.90% of TRI Pointe Group worth $113,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 96,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPH opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.67. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

