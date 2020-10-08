Fmr LLC Sells 8,600,811 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,840,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,600,811 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.52% of Commscope worth $106,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 803.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Commscope stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

