Fmr LLC Purchases 7,019,822 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 608.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,019,822 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.75% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $100,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

