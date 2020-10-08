Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 825 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantica Yield by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 200,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 166,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Atlantica Yield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

