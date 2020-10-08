Fmr LLC Sells 17,115 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Natera worth $111,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Natera by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,386,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $79,722.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,152.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,607 shares of company stock valued at $32,077,122 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

