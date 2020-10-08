PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,417 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $20,396,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 259.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 275,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $778,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.