Fmr LLC Sells 333,608 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333,608 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.38% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $112,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,015.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,906,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $2,478,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,974,530. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RARE opened at $94.20 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $94.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

