LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.53

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $219.53 and last traded at $215.69, with a volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.02.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $487.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.53 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LHC Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

