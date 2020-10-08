Zacks Investment Research Lowers Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Global’s diversified business structure enables it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one end market, with strength across others. The company is likely to gain from acquisitions it made over time. The RPC Group buyout has been enhancing growth opportunities in the plastic and recycled packaging industry. Its focus on improving operational productivity, along with its cost-reduction actions and partnerships across the value chain, is likely to be beneficial. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the pandemic-induced market downturn and weakness in the industrial markets are concerning. Rising costs and expenses might weigh on its margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels may raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability. The stock looks more leveraged than the industry.”

BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.47.

BERY stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

