Steris (NYSE:STE) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STE has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $185.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.71. Steris has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $186.02.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. Steris’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steris will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.