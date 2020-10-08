Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.80.

PAYX opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 10th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 136.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

