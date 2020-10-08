Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.27.

ETSY opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $143.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $424,841.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $9,996,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $54,450,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

