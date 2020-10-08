American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMSC. BidaskClub upgraded American Superconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Superconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Superconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $404.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Superconductor by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Superconductor by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

