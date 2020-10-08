Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora to Outperform

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GGB. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Gerdau from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Gerdau by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,973,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301,194 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,427,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 96.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,992,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 341.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,737,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 65.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,949,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

