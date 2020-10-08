Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

