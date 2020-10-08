Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of CCL opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carnival has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carnival will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 85.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.6% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 105.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 69.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

