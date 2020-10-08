Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of PTMN opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CIO Patrick Schafer bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,469 shares of company stock worth $45,407. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

