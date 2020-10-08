The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Providence Service Corporation provides human services and non-emergency transportation (NET) management services to children, adolescents, young adults, and families. The Company focuses on providing its social services in the client’s home or in community-based settings. It provides its NET management services through local transportation providers. The company’s services are reimbursed by government programs such as welfare, juvenile justice, Medicaid or corrections. Providence Service Corporation is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PRSC. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Providence Service from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

PRSC stock opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,558.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. The Providence Service has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $99.07.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Research analysts predict that The Providence Service will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,571,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 70,714 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

