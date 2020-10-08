Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk’s shares have outperformed its industry so far this year. The company’s dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. The firm is streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. These will lower costs by $110-120 million and boost EBITDA by 10%. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. Although softness across the markets served (mainly U.S. businesses), and pressure on volumes and pricing are major headwinds, robust fundamentals of the U.S. housing industry is expected to be a boon for the company. Estimates for 2020 moved north, depicting analysts' optimism.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Northcoast Research raised Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.60.

NYSE MHK opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $153.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

