Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magna is concentrating on the innovation and technology development for growth and program launches across its business segments to meet the rising demand for crossover & SUVs. These program launches are likely to boost the firm’s prospects. It is expanding business through joint ventures and hub openings while divesting non-core units. The firm initiated a series of cost savings throughout the enterprise, including staffing adjustments and compensation cuts due to coronavirus crisis. The focus on cost discipline is anticipated to provide some respite amid the financial crisis. The company’s strong cash flow enables it to engage in regular dividend payouts and share repurchases. Moreover, the strong balance sheet of the company enhances its financial flexibility. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,192,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,504,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 465,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

