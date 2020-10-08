Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B.Riley Securit restated a buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 106.01%. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

