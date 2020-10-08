Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Rating Increased to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

