Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.61.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock opened at $236.42 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $238.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.03 and its 200 day moving average is $204.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.