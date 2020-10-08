Raymond James Reaffirms Sell Rating for MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

Raymond James restated their sell rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSM. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.13.

NYSE MSM opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

